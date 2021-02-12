Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,482 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Old Republic International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,001,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,448,000 after acquiring an additional 96,595 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,994 shares of company stock valued at $36,584. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ORI. TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

ORI opened at $20.11 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

