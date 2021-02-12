Comerica Bank Buys 7,882 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 55,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

