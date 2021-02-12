Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a top pick rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Comcast stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 94,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

