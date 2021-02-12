Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Trading Up 2.9%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $167.25 and last traded at $167.17. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.14.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.