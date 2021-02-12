Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,852 shares of company stock worth $4,467,632. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

