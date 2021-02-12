Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%.

Shares of COHU traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.00. 19,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,419. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. Cohu has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,371,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,964 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

