Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.72. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of COHU traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. 17,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $653,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Cohu by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cohu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.