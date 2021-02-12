Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the January 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 2,918.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,669. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.