Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 58.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 25.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FOF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

