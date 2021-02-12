Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70. Cognex has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,058,147.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,070 shares of company stock worth $5,867,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,024 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 711,361 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cognex by 1,281.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 587,589 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,810,000 after acquiring an additional 384,129 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Cognex by 2,555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 266,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 256,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

