Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Issues Earnings Results

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.70. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other Cognex news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,070 shares of company stock worth $5,867,419. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

