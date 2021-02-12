Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.95. 3,489,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 1,895,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on CODX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of -3.30.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 44,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $470,469.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $418,506.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,851 shares of company stock worth $2,407,931. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

