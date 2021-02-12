CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $25,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $182.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

