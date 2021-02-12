CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Trimmed by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1,556.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after acquiring an additional 638,009 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,780,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of CME Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,939,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $182.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.82. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

