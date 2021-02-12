CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $194.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.56.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $174.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.57.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CMC Materials by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.