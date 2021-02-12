CM Management LLC Makes New Investment in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)

CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Separately, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 39.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTPI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,332. The company has a market cap of $43.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.12. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues. The company operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. It focuses on erectile dysfunction, peyronie's disease, endothelial dysfunction, and prostate cancer; and hormone health, and products enhancing overall health and wellness in men.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.