CM Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.6% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,699,000 after purchasing an additional 349,009 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 489,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,248,000 after purchasing an additional 189,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

GILD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.74. The stock had a trading volume of 129,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,656. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

