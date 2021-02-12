CM Management LLC Makes New $795,000 Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 334.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 77,997 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $2,193,718.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,321 shares of company stock worth $7,127,860. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. 7,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

