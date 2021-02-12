CM Management LLC Acquires Shares of 400,000 Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. Newmark Group comprises approximately 2.7% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CM Management LLC owned 0.22% of Newmark Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4,446.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,900 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 57.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 451,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

NMRK traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.70. 11,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,151. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

