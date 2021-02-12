CM Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE:UFS traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,691. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $36.78.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

