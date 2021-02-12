Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.09–0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $589-593 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $567.58 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.03–0.02 EPS.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $91.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,674,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,010. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.05 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $3,516,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 85,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $5,492,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,219,506 shares of company stock valued at $86,462,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

