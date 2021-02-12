Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Cloudera stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 96,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,355,618.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,195.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,932 shares of company stock worth $8,985,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,734 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,990,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cloudera by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth about $14,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after acquiring an additional 857,154 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

