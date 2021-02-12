Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Trading Down 1%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) shares traded down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40. 3,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 6,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLVLY)

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

