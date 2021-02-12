Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek Sells 7,694 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $270,674.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,326,704.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cheryl Beranek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of Clearfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $869,052.24.

On Monday, November 30th, Cheryl Beranek sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $242,900.00.

Clearfield stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLFD. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

