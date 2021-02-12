Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,215 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 131,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 73,230 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 49,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $50.37.

