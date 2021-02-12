Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 282,498 Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 282,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Portman Ridge Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 4.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 253,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 22.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTMN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

PTMN stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 47.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

