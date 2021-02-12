Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $301,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNT opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

