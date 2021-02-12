Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

Shares of FNV opened at $122.89 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.23. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.