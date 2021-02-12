Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $971,000 Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Advent International Corp MA grew its stake in Envestnet by 81.0% in the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,793,000 after acquiring an additional 677,399 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 33.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,115,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,100,000 after buying an additional 280,021 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,876,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 445,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 212.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 64,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -625.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $92.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20.

ENV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.46.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.