Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $793,000 Stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,566.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,939 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $18.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.