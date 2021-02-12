Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,336 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Ship Lease worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $464.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

