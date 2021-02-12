Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.32.

GM stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,641.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock valued at $64,000,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

