Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Director Timothy L. Olson Acquires 1,000 Shares

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Director Timothy L. Olson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $11,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,121 shares in the company, valued at $169,506.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

