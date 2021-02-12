Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Announces Earnings Results

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CTXR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. 113,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,175. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

