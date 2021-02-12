Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $201.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 357.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 59,960 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

