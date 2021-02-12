Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $50.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

