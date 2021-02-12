Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT Raised to $10.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.50 to $10.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPXGF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Cineplex stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

