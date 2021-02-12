Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB)’s share price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 1,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts.

