Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $39,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Shares of CI stock opened at $208.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.08.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,003 shares of company stock valued at $32,977,849 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

