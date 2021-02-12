CIBC Boosts OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$2.85

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) alerts:

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) stock opened at C$2.21 on Monday. OceanaGold Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.