CIBC Boosts CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$20.00

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

CIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TSE CIX traded up C$1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$19.25. 1,232,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,195. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of C$10.53 and a 52 week high of C$25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.31.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$509.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.6400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$38,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$322,672. Also, Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total transaction of C$29,306.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,156,461.89. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 350,000 shares of company stock worth $5,780,075 and sold 5,134 shares worth $82,770.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

