CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,001 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $22,899,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 685.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 479,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

