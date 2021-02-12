CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 586 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,516,000 after buying an additional 135,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cummins by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 927,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 123,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cummins by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,624,000 after purchasing an additional 92,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.62.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $243.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.91 and a 200-day moving average of $221.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

