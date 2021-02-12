CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Baidu by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $309.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.40 and its 200 day moving average is $159.97. The company has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $322.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.37.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

