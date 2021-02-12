CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 136,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 55,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of OTIS opened at $63.43 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

