CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Cut to $21.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIXX. Barclays upgraded shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE CIXX traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $15.25. 12,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,192. CI Financial has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,803,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $12,694,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $8,877,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

