Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $31.17 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $31.17 for the year. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $1,827.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMG. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,543.11 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,564.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,439.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,314.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,683 shares of company stock worth $70,710,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $3,731,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

