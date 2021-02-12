China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.92

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.92 and traded as high as $17.80. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 28,323 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $708.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.