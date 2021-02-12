China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading Up 9.6%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 4,023,581 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 1,625,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

About China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN)

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

