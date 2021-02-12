China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 184.2% from the January 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of CEA stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. China Eastern Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

